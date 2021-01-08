ABQ Burrito serves up some fast, fresh New Mexican burritos

Fast, fresh, New Mexican. ABQ Burrito is a fast-casual New Mexican-style burrito and bowl restaurant serving up some seriously delicious meals. Owner & Operator of ABQ Burrito Shawn Bucher discussed what this new restaurant has to offer in the Duke City.

ABQ Burrito makes their carne adovada from scratch and grill their chicken and carne asada. What makes them different is that they use tater tots and queso cheese sauce in their burritos and seek out the highest quality ingredients. ABQ Burrito can be found on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook at @abqburrito.

