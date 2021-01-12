Gaming for all ages and level of skill at Old Town Hobbies & Games

Board games, card games, role-playing games, and more. At Old Town Hobbies & Games family entertainment is what they are all about. Opening up their doors in early December, they are brand-new to the community and offer an assortment of fun in education for beginner and master game players. Owner Joseph Benitez discussed more on their new business.

Old Town Hobbies & Games is more than just a game store; it’s a place where people and families of all abilities can come together and have fun. Benitez opened doors just in time for Christmas 2020 at the height of COVID-19 social distancing. He realized that in this time of uncertainty, his community needed a place where people could spread joy and create happy memories in their homes. As a father of two children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, and hearing loss, Benitez knew that the best way to step into a child’s world is through their language- play. He envisioned a place in Albuquerque that would give all people this opportunity. Today, Old Town Hobbies & Games caters to board-game, table-top game, and hobby enthusiasts of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels.

They are located in historic Old Town at 2044 South Plaza NW. They are open Monday through Thursday, 11 am – 6 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 7 pm.

