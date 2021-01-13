Trying to eat healthier? Take part in ‘Veganuary’ for 2021

We are fresh into 2021, with many people looking to conquer their New Year’s resolutions. If getting healthy is on your list, “Veganuary” might be something up your alley. Nancy Arenas of HeartnSole LLC discussed what Veganuary is all about and how it works.

Since 2014, Veganuary has inspired and supported more than one million people in 192 countries to try to be vegan for January. Many local businesses have driven up vegan food options in their shops and restaurants and have made veganism more visible and accessible through work with national and international media. In 2020, more than 1,200 new vegan products and menus were launched for Veganuary, and more than 600 businesses took part in Veganuary.

Like this: Like Loading...