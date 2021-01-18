Having problems keeping your health goals? Natural Grocers can help

Keeping New Year’s resolutions can be hard. That’s why Natural Grocers wants to help you out. With six stores in New Mexico, Natural Grocers is a growing retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. They offer Resolution and Keto reset programs that could be just what you need to get the ball rolling and back on track with your health goals. Nutritional Health Coach Sarah Rose Glazer discussed more.

With the New Year comes resolutions, and let’s face it, they’re hard! Well, Natural Grocers is here to help! They are offering their Resolution Reset deals this month to help you stick to your health goals and make those goals affordable and attainable. Deals are happening from January 19th – 23rd, throughout the store, with everything you need to assist you in your health goals.

At Natural Grocers, they know that every year eating healthier, losing weight, and feeling better are at the top of everyone’s resolutions list. Right now, they are also offering their yearly Keto Reset program! If you are curious about the keto diet, this is an excellent place to start. This diet is popular and for a good reason.

Keto helps support healthy weight maintenance, supports cognitive function, supports healthy energy levels, and so much more. There’s a lot of false information about this diet, but your local NHCs are here to set it straight. This is a completely free, virtual event that will guide you through the steps in going keto. The Keto reset program kicks off on January 20th, with the last class on February 10th. This is a 2 part series including a live class on the Natural Grocers website every Wednesday. Then your local Nutritional Health Coaches will offer a support group that same week, following the broadcasted class! This allows for even further, more fine-tuned support and helps the participants turn what was taught in the class into an action plan that works for them. To find out more information and to sign up for the support sessions, head to their website.

