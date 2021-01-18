Vitalant Blood Center discusses urgent need for blood donations in New Mexico

As we continue to fight our way through this deadly pandemic, the need for blood donations has become urgent. If donating blood is something you feel compelled to do, there’s a quick, easy way to help. Donor Recruitment Representative for Vitalant Blood Center Andrew Sharpless discussed the urgent need for blood donations in New Mexico.

Decades of experience and high-level expertise in blood collection, testing, logistics, distribution, special services, and research propel Vitalant forward to advance the experience, practice, and application of transfusion medicine. Simply put, they are the conduit that connects people with their lifesaving potential.

