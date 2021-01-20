Animal Humane New Mexico provides ‘pup-dates’ for 2021

2020 was a crazy year for everyone, especially for Animal Humane New Mexico. With 2020 in the review mirror, Animal Humane New Mexico is ready to get back into the swing of things. Events & Promotions Coordinator Madison Beets discussed what they have planned ahead for 2021.

Animal Humane New Mexico wants to thank all who generously donated, adopted, fostered, volunteered or supported Animal Humane New Mexico throughout 2020 and over the holiday season! You can continue to support Animal Humane New Mexico for 2021 by utilizing The Center and shopping at their Thrift Shop.

At The Center, Animal Humane New Mexico offers contactless drop-offs, spacious play yards, 19 boarding suites, and obedience & agility classes with award-winning trainers. You can call (505) 255-PLAY or visit trainplaystay.org to book your dog some fun.

You can also visit their Thrift Shop which is located at 4646 Menaul Blvd. NE. It is currently operating safely at limited capacity. You can stop in today to find amazing deals on a wide selection of furnishings, household decor, clothing, glassware, and more. Store hours are Tuesday -Sunday 10 am – 6 pm and donation drop-off hours at Tuesday-Saturday, 10am -12 pm.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

