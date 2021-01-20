Enjoy a warm, healthy meal with Smith’s Food and Drug

It’s getting cold outside, and Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug shows how to make a delicious and healthy meal to help keep us warm.
Healthy Creamy Tortellini and Vegetable Soup
Ingredients
- ¼ c. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 6 carrots, diced
- 4 stalks celery, diced
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- ½ c. dry white wine (sub with chicken broth if desired)
- 2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tbsp. dried basil
- 1 tbsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. fennel seeds
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp. tomato paste
- 6 c. chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 lb. fresh cheese tortellini
- 4 c. chopped kale
- 1 c. heavy cream
- ½ c. grated parmesan cheese
- Parmesan crisps and chopped parsley for serving if desired
Directions
- In a large pot over med-high heat, add the olive oil. Once the oil is heated, add the onion, carrot, and celery and cook for 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and cook 1more minute. Add the white wine and cook for 5 minutes or until the wine has mostly evaporated.
- Add the thyme, basil, oregano, fennel seeds, paprika, tomato paste, and some salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to med-low and simmer for15-20 minutes.
- Add the tortellini, kale, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese. Stir to combine and cook for 5 more minutes. Taste and add a little more salt and pepper if needed. Serve in bowls, garnished with a parmesan crisp and a sprinkle of chopped parsley. Enjoy!
Categories: Community, Living Show