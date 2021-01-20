Enjoy a warm, healthy meal with Smith’s Food and Drug

It’s getting cold outside, and Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug shows how to make a delicious and healthy meal to help keep us warm.

Healthy Creamy Tortellini and Vegetable Soup

Ingredients

¼ c. extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

6 carrots, diced

4 stalks celery, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

½ c. dry white wine (sub with chicken broth if desired)

2 tsp. dried thyme

1 tbsp. dried basil

1 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. fennel seeds

1 tsp. smoked paprika

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste

2 tbsp. tomato paste

6 c. chicken or vegetable broth

1 lb. fresh cheese tortellini

4 c. chopped kale

1 c. heavy cream

½ c. grated parmesan cheese

Parmesan crisps and chopped parsley for serving if desired

Directions

In a large pot over med-high heat, add the olive oil. Once the oil is heated, add the onion, carrot, and celery and cook for 5 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Add the garlic and cook 1more minute. Add the white wine and cook for 5 minutes or until the wine has mostly evaporated. Add the thyme, basil, oregano, fennel seeds, paprika, tomato paste, and some salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to med-low and simmer for15-20 minutes. Add the tortellini, kale, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese. Stir to combine and cook for 5 more minutes. Taste and add a little more salt and pepper if needed. Serve in bowls, garnished with a parmesan crisp and a sprinkle of chopped parsley. Enjoy!

Like this: Like Loading...