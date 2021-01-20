YogaZo offers online classes during the pandemic

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience, look no further than YogaZo. Owner & Instructor Ashley Fathergill discussed more on their operation and how they’re helping people achieve the ultimate health and wellness.

YogaZo is a mobile yoga studio that partners with local businesses to offer yoga in untraditional places. Currently, their studio is operating online with all of their members and those who want to drop-in. YogaZo’s mission is focused on giving back to the community that supports them and they have donated over $60k in the last 5 years in business to over 35 local non-profits simply by hosting yoga classes and events.

