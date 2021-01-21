Comfort food with a plant-based twist at the Root 66 Food Truck

The whole concept of the Root 66 Food Truck is to change your perspective from the bland and boring stereotype of plant-based eating to the exciting and nostalgic flavors many of us grew up with but in a vegan version. The facts are there, and there is no denying that starting the switch to a vegan diet can dramatically decrease your carbon footprint, allow you to enjoy various health benefits, and of course, align your ethics with what is on your plate. Root 66 Co-Owner Victor Flores discussed how their unique food truck is making a name for itself around the Duke City.

The Flores family has been operating the Root 66 Food Truck since June 2019, using traditional and authentic recipes to bring out the flavor in their amazing unexpected vegan dishes. With family originating from Chihuahua, Mexico, and Texas, they have integrated cultural dishes into classic comfort food favorites in plant-based versions that even the most devout meat-eater can enjoy.

The Root 66 Food Truck is taking COVID-19 precautions by making sure their customers and employees are safe. Right now, they are offering online ordering starting on Friday, Jan 22, from 5:30 PM – 9 PM, or until they sell out.

