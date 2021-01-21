Support local restaurants with Sport Systems’ ‘Hand Up ABQ’ program

COVID-19 has done a serious number on so many of us. The restaurant industry, in particular, has taken a major hit. Thankfully, the community is filled with people who care deeply about others, like Sport Systems. They are kicking off a program called the Hand Up ABQ Program to support local restaurants affected by the pandemic. Sports System Owner Duane Kinsley discussed what they are doing to lend a helping hand during these very trying times.

Sport Systems is jump-starting this initiative with a contribution of $25,000 towards their goal; buying thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from dozens of restaurants. They are bundling gift cards of $10 increments into $50, $100, & $250 randomly-assorted packs that will be available for purchase. When customers or local organizations buy these packs, that money will go straight into buying more gift cards from locally-owned restaurants that have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

You can help by purchasing a gift card pack (or 2) from Sport Systems. This is an easy way to support dozens of local restaurants with just one purchase. Your purchase will allow Sport Systems to go back out and spend even more on gift cards from local restaurants, getting them closer to their $100,000 goal. This is also a great way to discover new cuisine around town that you haven’t tried before.

