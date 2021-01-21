The 5th Annual Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Benefit Fashion Show goes virtual

The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The ALS Association covers all the bases — research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — in providing help and hope to those facing the disease. The New Mexico Chapter was founded in 1999 by a small group of passionate individuals touched by ALS to serve the needs of those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and their families.

The ALS Association (National Office and the New Mexico Chapter) operates under a shared mission: to help people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and leave no stone unturned to search for a cure.

Join the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter for The 5th Annual Hearts on Your Sleeve Jeff Highlander Benefit Fashion Show. As we continue to slow the spread and battle the pandemic, the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter has shifted their annual fashion show to a virtual fashion fundraising extravaganza. Small groups can watch their streamed Fashion Show from the comfort of their homes. Each home will get hand-delivered food from M’tucci’s Italian and receive specialty cocktails from Tito’s Handmade Vodka and wine from Noble Wines. To purchase tickets, head to their website.

