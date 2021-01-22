Comcast RISE aims to help small businesses in the community

In June 2020, Comcast NBC Universal announced the development of a comprehensive, multi-year plan to allocate $100 million in cash and in-kind media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality. Area Vice President Chris Dunkeson discussed Comcast RISE and the difference it’s making within our communities.

As part of that initiative, Comcast has considered ways to support small and medium-sized businesses using resources from Comcast Business and Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable. Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected by extended closures in the wake of the pandemic, as well as continued social unrest across the country. With that in mind, Comcast has developed Comcast RISE – a program that stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. The program is open to all BIPOC-owned small businesses.

If your business qualifies, you’ll have the opportunity to receive marketing consultations, media placements, commercial creative production services, or technology services from Effectv and Comcast Business. Beginning November 24, 2020, all BIPOC small business owners will be eligible to apply.

Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast also provides mobile wireless and home security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. Comcast has nearly 700 employees in New Mexico. In 2019, Comcast invested more than $5.1 million in cash and in-kind contributions to New Mexico organizations and nonprofits.

