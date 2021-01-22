Help students attend college with the New Mexico Lottery

Did you know that you can win big while helping New Mexico education at the same time? That is why the New Mexico Lottery is so special. Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing at the New Mexico Lottery, discussed more.

Since 1996, more than 122,652 students from across the state have attended New Mexico public colleges, universities, and technical colleges with the help of Legislative Lottery Scholarships, a program funded by New Mexico Lottery ticket sales. The Legislative Lottery Scholarship program opens the doors to college for thousands of New Mexicans, helping make New Mexico a better place to live.

Program features include:

The scholarship pays a portion of tuition, which is determined by the type of school: research institution, comprehensive institution or tribal college, or community college.

It begins automatically with the second semester of college/university enrollment and renews every semester.

The scholarship renews on a per-semester basis for seven semesters at four-year institutions and three semesters at community colleges.

No application is required to receive the Legislative Scholarship, but students should contact their public post-secondary institution’s financial aid department for eligibility verification.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $876 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 134,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

Like this: Like Loading...