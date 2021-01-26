Surprise your Valentine with Signature Sweets & Flowers

It’s hard to believe, but Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and if you are looking to treat that special someone in your life this year, look no further than Signature Sweets & Flowers. They offer an array of flowers and Valentine’s Day gifts that will have that special person grinning from ear to ear. Manager Kianna Casias discussed what they have going on this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is Signature Sweets & Flowers’s biggest flower holiday of the year. They will be offering so many new items for their customers like cocoa bombs, gourmet cookies, assortments of candy, specialty chocolate-covered strawberries, balloons, teddy bears, and cards.

Signature Sweets & Flowers will also offer Unique Deep Love & Romance boxes, which are boxes of exquisite flowers and other items for a romantic evening. You can call ahead and pre-pay, with a delivery minimum of $65.

Stop by Signature Sweets & Flowers. They have something for everyone’s taste, budget and support your local woman-owned flower shop. You can call them at (505) 833-5400, and they are located at 3322 Coors Blvd, south of the Walgreens on Sequoia and Coors.

