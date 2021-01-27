How the PC Place can help with your printer needs

If you are having issues with some of your devices, look no further than The PC Place. They are locally owned in the Duke City, and they are your one-stop-shop for all your tech support needs. Stephen Armijo, President of The PC Place, talked about the printer shortage currently going on and how The PC Place can help.

There are so many home and business choices, but let’s break it down by InkJet or LaserJet. Inkjets cost between $80 and $200; these are what people buy for home use. They are best for printing pictures, but for everyday printing, it gets expensive over a 1 year period because the ink cartridges are as small as a thumb and usually cost more than buying a new inkjet printer. PC Place highly recommends LaserJet as these last much longer and print faster. The toner cartridges are as large as a forearm. There are ones that Just Print Only, and there are also ones that are MFC Multi-Function (Print, Copy, Scan, Fax).

PC Place is a Brother Gold Partner and HP Amplify Synergy Partner. They have access to printers and toners that others cannot find. PC Place matches or beats any prices. Also, they have solutions to help your office go paperless using PC Place’s online storage. PC Place is also an Adobe Certified Partner, so they can sell the full versions of Adobe Acrobat or Adobe Creative Cloud, so you can print to file instead of paper.

