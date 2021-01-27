Make a Creamy Chorizo Queso with Smith’s Food and Drug

Is learning how to cook some new meals a part of your New Year’s Resolutions? Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug is here to show you how to make an easy, Creamy Chorizo Queso that is sure to be a hit.
Creamy Chorizo Queso
Ingredients
- 1 lb. chorizo sausage
- 2 poblano peppers
- ¼ c. canola oil
- 1 small or ½ larger onion, diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, minced
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 2 c. heavy cream
- 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 c. shredded Monterey jack cheese
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- Tortilla chips and chopped cilantro for serving
Directions
- Preheat the broiler in your oven. Toss the poblano peppers in a little oil and place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Place the pan on the top rack about 2 inches from the heating element and cook turning frequently until the skins are charred on all sides. You can also do this over the flame of a gas burner holding the peppers with tongs. Place the charred peppers in a bowl covered with plastic wrap to steam for 10 minutes. Peel the charred skin from the peppers, cut in half and remove the seeds. Dice the peeled and seeded pepper.
- As the peppers steam. Add a little oil to a skillet over med-high heat. Add the chorizo and crumble as it cooks for about 5 minutes. Remove the chorizo from the pan and set aside.
- Add the ¼ c. oil to the same pan. Add the chopped poblano peppers, onion, jalapeno and garlic and cook for about 5 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Add the heavy cream and cook for 5 minutes until lightly simmering but not boiling. If it boils, reduce the heat.
- Stir in the cheeses until they are completely melted and the mixture is creamy. Turn the heat to low and stir in about ¾ of the cooked chorizo and salt and stir to combine. Taste and add a little salt if necessary.
- Serve in a large bowl or small crockpot on low heat topped with the remaining chorizo and some chopped cilantro. Dip with tortilla chips and enjoy!
