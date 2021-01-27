Make a Creamy Chorizo Queso with Smith’s Food and Drug

Is learning how to cook some new meals a part of your New Year’s Resolutions? Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug is here to show you how to make an easy, Creamy Chorizo Queso that is sure to be a hit.

Creamy Chorizo Queso

Ingredients

1 lb. chorizo sausage

2 poblano peppers

¼ c. canola oil

1 small or ½ larger onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, minced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 c. heavy cream

1 c. shredded cheddar cheese

1 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

1 c. shredded Monterey jack cheese

½ tsp. kosher salt

Tortilla chips and chopped cilantro for serving

Directions

Preheat the broiler in your oven. Toss the poblano peppers in a little oil and place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Place the pan on the top rack about 2 inches from the heating element and cook turning frequently until the skins are charred on all sides. You can also do this over the flame of a gas burner holding the peppers with tongs. Place the charred peppers in a bowl covered with plastic wrap to steam for 10 minutes. Peel the charred skin from the peppers, cut in half and remove the seeds. Dice the peeled and seeded pepper. As the peppers steam. Add a little oil to a skillet over med-high heat. Add the chorizo and crumble as it cooks for about 5 minutes. Remove the chorizo from the pan and set aside. Add the ¼ c. oil to the same pan. Add the chopped poblano peppers, onion, jalapeno and garlic and cook for about 5 minutes or until the onion is translucent. Add the heavy cream and cook for 5 minutes until lightly simmering but not boiling. If it boils, reduce the heat. Stir in the cheeses until they are completely melted and the mixture is creamy. Turn the heat to low and stir in about ¾ of the cooked chorizo and salt and stir to combine. Taste and add a little salt if necessary. Serve in a large bowl or small crockpot on low heat topped with the remaining chorizo and some chopped cilantro. Dip with tortilla chips and enjoy!

