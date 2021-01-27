The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce goes over new events for early 2021

Providing a place for successful people can meet and collaborate. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce believes that most people are simply one connection away from realizing their dream. Shannon Jacques, Vice President of the ABQ Hispano Chamber of Commerce, to find out what they have gong on early this year.

The Procurement Series is here! This series of six weekly classes will unlock the mysteries and the opportunities of doing business with Federal, State, County, City, and other local municipalities and Anchor Institutions of New Mexico. The series runs every Thursday from 3 pm – 5 pm on Zoom. For more information, just head to their website.

Also going on, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is providing 3 types of scholarships for the 2021 Education Excellence Celebration. The Scholarships are designed to provide recognition for educational achievement and award leadership qualities to graduating Hispanic high school seniors that will be attending an institution of higher learning or trade school, and students currently enrolled in an institution of higher education or non-traditional adults looking to obtain a degree or certificate. The Scholarship Committee will consider the educational achievements, leadership qualities, letters of recommendation, written essays, and strong financial need.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

