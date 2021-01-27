International Holocaust Day is not only about remembering the atrocity of the extermination of 11 million – 6 million of whom were Jewish, but about the present and future and how easily the forces of fascism can rise. The New Mexico Holocaust Museum discussed the importance of International Holocaust Day and the events that took place in Germany during World War II.

The New Mexico Holocaust Museum’s mission is to shine a light on historic and current acts of hate and intolerance through education, exhibits, and collaborative outreach in order to build communities of upstanders dedicated to social justice and human dignity. The Jewish Federation of New Mexico partners with community organizations to meet the needs of Jews in New Mexico, Israel, and worldwide through leadership, philanthropy, social action, and education.

