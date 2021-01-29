The ABQ Winter Jewish Film Fest goes virtual

Tickets are now on sale for the ABQ Winter Virtual Jewish Film Fest, hosted by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque. It features eight acclaimed, contemporary films to be screened throughout the month of February. Phyllis Wolf, Director, Arts, Culture & Education, gave more details into the event.

The JCC’s 7th Annual ABQ Jewish Film Fest will light up home screens from February 1-28. Each year the Fest endeavors to weave a colorful fabric of uniquely Jewish stories that come to us through movies from around the world. Each film has a 72-hour screening window, to watch from the comfort of your living room. Once you purchase a ticket – you receive a link to watch the movie. Tickets include conversations with the filmmakers on Zoom, directly following the screening period. You will also receive a link to attend the Zoom session.

The Fest curators research current films showing at Jewish film fests worldwide to select a representative line-up of the finest films for Albuquerque audiences to enjoy. This year that was an arduous task because not only has the roster of Jewish films grown substantially, but the quality of the films has equally progressed. Even though the task was daunting, it was truly a labor of love – screening and reviewing documentaries, dramas, comedies, and all the territory in between — Argentina, Canada, Israel, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The eight selected films are representative of the best of each genre and showcase the Jewish journey around the world from past to contemporary times.

