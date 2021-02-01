Canteen Brewhouse, Taylor Garrett Whiskey collab for limited release products

Canteen Brewhouse, one of New Mexico’s longest-standing craft breweries, has partnered with Taylor Garrett Whiskey to present two limited release products, Canteen Imperial Whiskey and Canteen Imperial Stout. The special release whiskey barrel-aged Canteen Imperial Stout will be released on January 22nd and available in limited quantities at Canteen Brewhouse. The all-malt Taylor Garrett Canteen Imperial Whiskey will follow on January 29th and can be purchased at Vara Winery & Distillery.

“America’s craft brewers have long understood that amazing innovations occur when people with different talents work together. The spirit of collaboration is a core value that Taylor Garrett Spirits considers essential to the craft beverage industry and our community as a whole,” explains Scott Feuille, founder, and distiller of Taylor Garrett Spirits, “and we are honored to start that journey with Canteen Brewhouse, a pioneer in New Mexico Craft Brewing. Working with Zach Guilmette, the head brewer at Canteen, has been a lot of fun, and I hope to repeat that experience with other local brewers.”

“As one of the original and longest continually owned breweries in the state of New Mexico, Canteen Brewhouse couldn’t be more excited to have been invited by Taylor Garrett distillery to partner with them on this uniquely New Mexican collaboration!” says Tom White, Co-founder, and owner of Canteen Brewhouse.

“It’s the perfect culmination of artisans and friends from boutique establishments, coming together to provide a product that we think will make the state proud and raise the awareness of the quality products that we both proudly produce here in New Mexico.

With Taylor Garret’s cutting-edge technology and ability to quickly introduce its products to market, ensure that there will be what we hope will be many more opportunities to collaborate with this exciting brand for years to come!”

Like this: Like Loading...