Albuquerque Assistance League holds ‘drive-by’ food donation event

Albuquerque Assistance League’s volunteers help children and adults through community programs. They help the community by raising funds through their thrift shop, Shop on the Corner (furniture and higher-end clothing), and generous donations from individuals and businesses. Albuquerque Assistance League also holds fundraising events during the year to help do this.

On February 28, Albuquerque Assistance League will hold a “drive-by” food donation event as part of their Action Week to celebrate one of their Assistance League founders. This event will be for Whittier Elementary School students and parents who will be provided bags of non-perishable food for drive-by pickup at the Assistance League parking lot on Lomas and Truman.

Anyone wishing to donate to help make this event a success may also do this by going to the assistanceleagueabq.org site and click on the donate icon.

