Refresh the bathroom without the need to renovate it!

Joy Cho is the Founder and Creative Director of Oh Joy!, a lifestyle brand and design studio that includes product lines and editorial content focusing on design, fashion, food, and joyful moments from everyday life. Oh Joy! creates a wide range of licensed products, including home décor, kids, pet, and furniture collections with brands such as Target, Band-Aid, Keds, Petco, and more. Joy Cho has authored six books and consulted for hundreds of creative businesses around the world. She has been a keynote speaker at Alt Summit, Hallmark, HGTV, Pinterest HQ, and Target HQ. For two years in a row, Joy was named one of Time’s 30 Most Influential People on the Internet and has the most followed Pinterest account with almost 14 million followers. Joy and her team are located in Los Angeles.

