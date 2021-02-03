Top musicians, singers are taking part in ‘Food for Love’ virtual concert

Dozens of the country’s top musicians, singers, and songwriters are coming together to help New Mexicans facing hunger. They are taking part in Food for Love – a virtual concert on February 13, benefiting New Mexico food banks. Musicians Nicholas Lucero and Delbert Anderson of the band D’DAT talked about this concert event and how it will work and discuss who some of these special guests will be.

The COVID pandemic and associated record unemployment have exacerbated New Mexico’s hunger issue. More and more families are being caught between paying overdue bills or putting food on the table. As one in three New Mexico children and one in five adults face food insecurity, New Mexico’s food banks struggle to keep up with the overwhelming need.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with the Food for Love organizing committee…such a passionate group of individuals, focused on meeting the basic needs of those who are struggling in our communities,” said Sherry Hooper, President of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. “The New Mexico Association of Food Banks has been inspired by their commitment to putting on a star-studded event intended to raise funds that will have such a tremendous impact on the lives of New Mexicans.” “Food for Love” will benefit all five of New Mexico’s food banks.

The “Food for Love” virtual concert will take place from 5 pm-10 pm MST on February 13 and streamed on the organization’s website, Facebook, and YouTube pages. It will also be available for 48 hours. The concert is free, but viewers will be encouraged to donate to the New Mexico Association of Food Banks. Donations can be made live during the event or anytime on the “Food for Love” website. One hundred percent of every dollar raised will go directly to providing nutritious meals to New Mexicans in every part of the state who are struggling with food security. Each dollar raised can provide up to four meals for a New Mexico family in need.

Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett, David Byrne, The Chicks, Nathaniel Rateliff, Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell, and Ryan Bingham are among the more than 60 artists set to perform in the star-studded event. Other special guests include Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Governor Bill Richardson, Senator Tom Udall, George RR Martin, Ali MacGraw, and Hampton Sides.

Like this: Like Loading...