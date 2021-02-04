Drink responsibly during the Big Game

The Big Game is just three days away and for football fans, it is the equivalent of Christmas Day. This year, things are going to look a little different due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a good time. Marisa Maez, Communications Director for the New Mexico Department of Transportation, gave some tips on how to enjoy The Big Game while staying safe and responsible at the same time.

One of the biggest things people can do while watching the Big Game is to be responsible and plan ahead. Make sure you are following the Public Health Order, and if you do decide to have a few people over, make sure to buy enough alcohol ahead of time so you don’t have to leave during the game and risk spreading the virus.

People choose not to drink for many reasons, and it’s nice to have options besides a soda or water to offer your non-drinking friends. During the “big game” — or at any party — you’re giving your guests more options by offering a mocktail, allowing them to celebrate with the experience of having a mixed non-alcoholic drink with the look and feel of a cocktail that delivers with the complexity of flavor and texture.

It also allows your guests to drive home safely. Drunk driving incidents increase on these days. Don’t let any of your guests get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking. You can check out NMDOT’s Safe-Ride & Drunk Busters section on their website for ridesharing and other services.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation, through their Traffic Safety Bureau, is responsible for increasing the public awareness of traffic safety issues such as DWI, seatbelt use, pedestrian safety, speeding, distracted driving, and so on.

