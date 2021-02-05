Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is ready for businesses to #ResetRecoverRebound

Reset, recover, and rebound. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has made it its mission to help local businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Shannon Jacques discussed more on their new hashtag, #ResetRecoverRebound, campaign and how it is helping local businesses get back to work.

In 2020, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce started their #ReadytoOpen campaign to help local businesses during the pandemic. In 2021, it is now the year of #ResetRecoverRebound to help find a way for local businesses to reset and recover from the pandemic.

This new initiative kicks off with a podcast on Tuesdays live on their Facebook page or their podcasting station. These will be all about inspiring leaders with some great tips for businesses to become successful during these times.

Here are some businesses that are being highlighted this week for finding different ways to work through COVID-19:

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

