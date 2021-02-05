Get your Valentine something sweet with Signature Sweets & Flowers

Valentine’s Day is just a little over a week away, believe it or not, and if you’re looking to hit it out of the park this year for that special someone in your life, look no further than Signature Sweets & Flowers. Kianna Casias, Manager of Signature Sweets & Flowers, discussed the deals they are rolling out for you.

Valentine’s Day is Signature Sweets & Flowers’s biggest flower holiday of the year. They will be offering so many new items for their customers like cocoa bombs, gourmet cookies, assortments of candy, specialty chocolate-covered strawberries, balloons, teddy bears, and cards.

Signature Sweets & Flowers will also offer Unique Deep Love & Romance boxes, which are boxes of exquisite flowers and other items for a romantic evening. You can call ahead and pre-pay, with a delivery minimum of $65.

Stop by Signature Sweets & Flowers. They have something for everyone’s taste, budget, and support your local woman-owned flower shop. You can call them at (505) 833-5400, and they are located at 3322 Coors Blvd, south of the Walgreens on Sequoia and Coors.

Like this: Like Loading...