COVID vaccine concerns? The NMDOH answers all your questions

As time continues to pass more and more, people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, some people still have concerns when it comes to getting the vaccine. Communications Director of the New Mexico Department of Health Matt Bieber answered all the questions many people have today.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is leading the State of New Mexico’s COVID-19 vaccination planning and implementation in close collaboration with other state agencies, as well as public, private, and tribal partners throughout the state.

Hospital personnel

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Medical first responders

Congregate setting workers

Persons providing direct medical care and other in-person services

Home-based health care and hospice workers

People 75+

People 16+ at risk of COVID complications

If you are not in a priority group, do not worry. Those who are not in the initial priority groups will get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as large quantities are available.

If you are not in a high-risk group, you should still get vaccinated. While many people with COVID-19 have only a mild illness, others may get a severe case or even die. There is no way to know in advance how COVID-19 will affect you, even if you are not at increased risk of severe complications.

The vaccine is free to all people. Vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Provider Relief Fund. The federal government requires vaccine providers to administer the vaccine to people regardless of their insurance status or immigration status. And they must distribute without charging them for the vaccine.

The NMDOH is encouraging everyone to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. To register, go to cvvaccine.nmhealth.org. When the vaccine is available, NMDOH will send you a notification to schedule your appointment. Users who have questions or would like support with the registration process – including New Mexicans who do not have internet access – can dial 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions, and option 4 for tech support.

Like this: Like Loading...