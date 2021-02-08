Community

Delicious Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Smith’s Food and Drug

By on

Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug shows how to make a delicious Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Jalapeno Ranch.

Ingredients

  • 4 lg. burrito sized flour tortillas                                  
  • 1 c. sour cream
  • 2 c. cooked, shredded chicken                                  
  • ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
  • ½ c. Franks buffalo sauce                                             
  • 1tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp. fresh chives, chopped                                    
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 2 c. romaine lettuce, shredded                                 
  • ¼ c. pickled jalapenos, chopped
  • ½ c. shredded cheddar cheese                                  
  • 2 tbsp. of the jalapeno pickling juice
  • ½ c. crumbled blue cheese                                       
  • juice and zest of 1 lime
  • Canola oil for cooking                                         
  • 1tsp. salt, plus ½ tsp. pepper

Directions

  1. Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.  Make the jalapeno ranch by adding its ingredients to a bowl.  Stir to combine and set aside.
  2. In a bowl, add the chicken with the buffalo sauce and chives.  Stir to combine.  Combine the 2 cheeses in another bowl.
  3. Build the wraps by making a slice in the tortilla halfway down in the middle to create 4 quadrants.  In the bottom left quadrant, add ¼ of the chicken mixture.  Add ¼ of the lettuce to the top left quadrant.  Spread a tbsp. or2 to the top right quadrant. And finally, add ¼ of the cheese mixture to the bottom right quadrant.
  4. Fold the buffalo chicken up onto the lettuce.  Then working left to right fold that quarter onto the jalapeno ranch and finally folding that over the cheese to form 1 wedge.  Repeat the process for the remaining tortillas.
  5. Add some oil to the heated pan.  Once the oil is heated, add the wrap to the pan and cook 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and the cheese is melted.  Serve warm with a side of the leftover jalapeno ranch for dipping. Enjoy!

Categories: Community, Living Show

Tagged as: