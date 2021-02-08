Delicious Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Smith’s Food and Drug

Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug shows how to make a delicious Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Jalapeno Ranch.
Ingredients
- 4 lg. burrito sized flour tortillas
- 1 c. sour cream
- 2 c. cooked, shredded chicken
- ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
- ½ c. Franks buffalo sauce
- 1tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tbsp. fresh chives, chopped
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 2 c. romaine lettuce, shredded
- ¼ c. pickled jalapenos, chopped
- ½ c. shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tbsp. of the jalapeno pickling juice
- ½ c. crumbled blue cheese
- juice and zest of 1 lime
- Canola oil for cooking
- 1tsp. salt, plus ½ tsp. pepper
Directions
- Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Make the jalapeno ranch by adding its ingredients to a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside.
- In a bowl, add the chicken with the buffalo sauce and chives. Stir to combine. Combine the 2 cheeses in another bowl.
- Build the wraps by making a slice in the tortilla halfway down in the middle to create 4 quadrants. In the bottom left quadrant, add ¼ of the chicken mixture. Add ¼ of the lettuce to the top left quadrant. Spread a tbsp. or2 to the top right quadrant. And finally, add ¼ of the cheese mixture to the bottom right quadrant.
- Fold the buffalo chicken up onto the lettuce. Then working left to right fold that quarter onto the jalapeno ranch and finally folding that over the cheese to form 1 wedge. Repeat the process for the remaining tortillas.
- Add some oil to the heated pan. Once the oil is heated, add the wrap to the pan and cook 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown and the cheese is melted. Serve warm with a side of the leftover jalapeno ranch for dipping. Enjoy!
Categories: Community, Living Show