Author Amy Lea Murphy discusses novel ‘FINE’

When people ask how we’re doing, often we respond by saying “I’m fine,” but what does being “fine” really mean, especially for teens and young adults? Author AmyLea Murphy addresses the concept of being “fine” in her novel, FINE.

FINE

Six years ago, Anna Williams—straight-A student, cheerleader, and all-around golden child—vanished.

Ever since, her younger sister, Katie, has drifted through life, wracked with guilt, grief, and anger over Anna’s unsolved disappearance. But when her own future reaches a breaking point, Katie takes the investigation into her own hands. She searches for answers in her sister’s missing person’s file and discovers that some questions aren’t so easily answered. Through police memos, interrogations, and excerpts from Anna’s diary, Katie breaks down the carefully crafted façade Anna left behind and uncovers the dark truths of her life in the months before she vanished.

