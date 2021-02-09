Dating during COVID-19

It is no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has changed our way of life for the time being. We don’t gather as much, our groups are smaller, and of course, everywhere you look, people are wearing masks. So what has the pandemic done to the dating scene? CEO of Santa Fe Matchmaking, Julie Ferman, discussed who is dating at the moment, who is sitting it out, and providing tips on creative first dates.

Awarded Best Matchmaker three times by iDate, Julie Ferman is an internationally recognized dating expert, personally responsible for over 1100+ marriages. Having met her husband, Gil, through a personal matchmaking agency in 1990, Julie has spent every day since bringing together relationship-oriented single love seekers. She and Gil relocated to Santa Fe in 2016 and can be seen on the hiking trail with Bisquit or chatting up fascinating locals and visitors in the Land of Enchantment, New Mexico.

