Taking care of your heart this February with Wise and Well

Valentine’s Day is this weekend and with February being American Heart Month, it is important that we’re doing everything we can to ensure that our heart health is in check. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well gave some tips that will keep our heart nice and strong.

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Ingredients

1 cup frozen berry mix

1/3 cup coconut oil

3-4 tablespoons cocoa powder

1-2 tablespoons agave/coconut nectar/maple syrup

The tiniest sprinkle of powdered Stevia

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

A dash of sea salt

The tiniest splash of vanilla extract

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who help individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

