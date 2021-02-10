Community

Wow your Valentine with a homemade treat with Smith’s Food & Drug

Wow that special someone this Valentine’s Day with a homemade treat. Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug shows us how to make a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge that is super easy and requires no cooking.

Ingredients

  • 1 c. brown sugar, packed
  • 1 stick butter, room temp.
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 ½ c. all-purpose flour
  • 1 c. chocolate chips
  • 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 ½ c. white chocolate chips, melted
  • Extra chocolate chips for topping

Directions

  1. This step is totally optional, but to take away the raw flour taste, preheat your oven to 350 and spread the flour on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and place it in the oven to bake for 10 minutes.  Cool completely.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar and butter.  Mix with a hand mixer until creamy.  Add the vanilla and salt and mix to combine.  Add the flour and mix to combine.
  3. Using a wooden spoon or spatula, mix in the chocolate chips. 
  4. Line an 8×8 baking dish with parchment paper.  Set aside.  In a separate bowl, mix the melted white chocolate with the sweetened condensed milk. Fold the white chocolate mixture into the cookie dough mixture.  Pour into the prepared baking dish.  Top with a few chocolate chips and place in the fridge to set for about 2 hours.
  5. Carefully lift from the pan and cut into squares.  Enjoy!

