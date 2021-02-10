Wow your Valentine with a homemade treat with Smith’s Food & Drug

Wow that special someone this Valentine’s Day with a homemade treat. Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug shows us how to make a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge that is super easy and requires no cooking.
Ingredients
- 1 c. brown sugar, packed
- 1 stick butter, room temp.
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. salt
- 1 ½ c. all-purpose flour
- 1 c. chocolate chips
- 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 ½ c. white chocolate chips, melted
- Extra chocolate chips for topping
Directions
- This step is totally optional, but to take away the raw flour taste, preheat your oven to 350 and spread the flour on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and place it in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Cool completely.
- In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar and butter. Mix with a hand mixer until creamy. Add the vanilla and salt and mix to combine. Add the flour and mix to combine.
- Using a wooden spoon or spatula, mix in the chocolate chips.
- Line an 8×8 baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix the melted white chocolate with the sweetened condensed milk. Fold the white chocolate mixture into the cookie dough mixture. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Top with a few chocolate chips and place in the fridge to set for about 2 hours.
- Carefully lift from the pan and cut into squares. Enjoy!
Categories: Community, Living Show