Wow your Valentine with a homemade treat with Smith’s Food & Drug

Wow that special someone this Valentine’s Day with a homemade treat. Chef Jeff from Smith’s Food & Drug shows us how to make a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge that is super easy and requires no cooking.

Ingredients

1 c. brown sugar, packed

1 stick butter, room temp.

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. salt

1 ½ c. all-purpose flour

1 c. chocolate chips

14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 ½ c. white chocolate chips, melted

Extra chocolate chips for topping

Directions

This step is totally optional, but to take away the raw flour taste, preheat your oven to 350 and spread the flour on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and place it in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Cool completely. In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar and butter. Mix with a hand mixer until creamy. Add the vanilla and salt and mix to combine. Add the flour and mix to combine. Using a wooden spoon or spatula, mix in the chocolate chips. Line an 8×8 baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside. In a separate bowl, mix the melted white chocolate with the sweetened condensed milk. Fold the white chocolate mixture into the cookie dough mixture. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Top with a few chocolate chips and place in the fridge to set for about 2 hours. Carefully lift from the pan and cut into squares. Enjoy!

