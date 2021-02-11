Get your last-minute Valentine’s gifts at Signature Sweets & Flowers

Valentine’s Day is this weekend and if you’re still looking to find that perfect gift for that special someone, look no further than Signature Sweets & Flowers. Kianna Casias, Manager of Signature Sweets & Flowers, discussed the deals they are rolling out for you.

Valentine’s Day is Signature Sweets & Flowers’s biggest flower holiday of the year. They will be offering so many new items for their customers like cocoa bombs, gourmet cookies, assortments of candy, specialty chocolate-covered strawberries, balloons, teddy bears, and cards.

Signature Sweets & Flowers will also offer Unique Deep Love & Romance boxes, which are boxes of exquisite flowers and other items for a romantic evening. You can call ahead and pre-pay, with a delivery minimum of $65.

Stop by Signature Sweets & Flowers. They have something for everyone’s taste, budget, and support your local woman-owned flower shop. You can call them at (505) 833-5400, and they are located at 3322 Coors Blvd, south of the Walgreens on Sequoia and Coors.

