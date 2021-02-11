Treat that ‘barbe-cutie’ something special with The County Line

If the way to your sweetheart’s heart is through their stomach, then take a trip to The County Line of Albuquerque this Valentine’s Day. They offer a variety of options to make the day special and savory.

For the weekend of Valentine’s Day only, The County Line will be offering their Valentine’s Special. This will include a dozen wings, a dozen ribs, or even a dozen sliders. They will be offering this deal for the low, low price of $12! Forget the box of chocolates and go get your barbe-cutie a heart box full of wings! This is available all weekend long for takeout, so make sure to give them a call at 505-856-7477 to place your order.

Located just two minutes from the Sandia Peak Tram, this beautiful southwestern roadhouse will make you feel like you’re back on the old Route 66. Tucked right up against the incredible Sandia Mountains, you’ll really enjoy the city lights view from the main dining room.

