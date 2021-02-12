Forget chocolates, give the gift of pizza with Papa John’s

If you and your significant other are planning on having pizza and a movie night for Valentine’s Day, Papa John’s is just the thing for you. Keith Sullins, Papa John’s Franchisee Owner in New Mexico, discussed more on their limit4ed-time heart-shaped pizzas that you can get this year for Valentine’s Day.

Nothing says “I love you, but I’m not cooking tonight” like a heart-shaped pizza. At Papa John’s, they cater to the taste buds of anyone who loves fine Italian food. Still, they’re always dedicated to providing their customers with fun and creative ways to spend the holidays with delicious pizza, as well. Their heart-shaped pizza not only dazzles the eye, but it also dazzles the mouth with its high-quality flavor and fresh toppings you can count on every day of the week. Whenever you chose to order, even if it’s a last-minute gift idea on this special day, you can have your mouth-watering entrée served to you quickly and efficiently, a process you can easily keep an eye on through their handy pizza delivery tracker, available online or through their app.

