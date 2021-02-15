Behavioral health system strengths and challenges with Behavioral Health Collaborative

The Behavioral Health Collaborative was created in statue in 2004 to bring 15 executive departments and local collaboratives together to ensure that every New Mexican has behavioral health services available to them. CEO of the Behavioral Health Collaborative Bryce Pittenger discussed the behavioral health system’s strengths and challenges.

The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line (NMCAL) is a statewide mental health crisis line for anyone who resides in the State of New Mexico and is concerned with suicidal thoughts, substance use, grief, and other behavioral health issues. It is the result of recommendations from the House Joint Memorial 17 2011 Task Force. NMCAL is a centralized, single telephone number to get immediate assistance and resources for mental health and substance use issues. Call 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474) for support and resources. The line is free and is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

