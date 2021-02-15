Enjoy a new experience at home with 505 Spirits

Creating craft spirits that highlight the unique and delicious flavors of New Mexico, 505 Spirits Distillery began selling its products back in November of 2020. Since then, things have started to take off. Founder & Owner Anna Jones discussed 505 Spirits and the lineup of options they have, giving their customers a new experience both at home and in bars and restaurants.

505 Spirits’ initial eight product lineup includes a red and white vermouth plus a selection of six spirits: prickly pear liqueur, cacao liqueur, red and green chile liqueurs, a double-distilled brandy, and a premixed cocktail combining brandy and crème de menthe, all of which are delicious on their own and perfect for mixology and cocktails.

“We saw an opportunity to create delicious spirits that can be sipped on their own or can easily be added to a home or professional bar for endless room to explore and create,” says owner Anna Jones. “There are already distilleries in New Mexico creating great vodkas, gins, etc., and we wanted to create spirits that would give consumers a new experience both at home and in bars and restaurants.”

As a trained chef, Anna Jones focused on creating complex and layered flavors that use classic New Mexico ingredients like locally grown red and green chiles and prickly pears. “Our liqueurs are made using non-GMO, gluten-free spirit, local NM chiles, fruits and spices, and organic, fair trade cane sugar to sweeten delicately,” explained owner Anna Jones. “Our products contain absolutely zero artificial anything. No artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners!”

505 Spirits has been nationally recognized at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. They took home one silver and seven bronze medals for El Bombón 505, Aristology White vermouth, Aristology Red vermouth, and The Soothist premixed cocktail. 505 Spirits products recently received New Mexico True Certification.

505 Spirits are available at the following retail locations in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Rio Rancho at Stoneface Packaged Liquors, El Rey Liquors, 505 Central Food Hall, Four Winds Travel Center, Susan’s Fine Wine & Spirits and Latitudes. 505 Spirits are being served at the following establishments: 505 Central Food Hall, Two Cranes Bistro, Tractor Brewing, Hollow Spirits distillery/bar, and Farina Alto.

Like this: Like Loading...