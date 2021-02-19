Use ABQ Sanitation for your sanitation needs

We’re amid a pandemic still, which means sanitation urgency is at an all-time high. If you are looking for a company to come in and ensure your building or space is squeaky clean, look no further than ABQ Sanitation. Angelica Chavez-Romero, Director of Operations and PR, discusses what sets ABQ Sanitation from the rest.

ABQ Sanitation takes pride in the services they provide. They clean and prep germ-free zones in your home, office, and even vehicles. Since opening their doors, they’ve been committed to providing services of the highest quality, paying particular attention to working efficiently while keeping the lines of communication with their clients clear and concise.

So why use ABQ Sanitation? They use EPA-registered sanitation, disinfection, and sterilization products that are used in their nano-sprayers. The New Mexico Health board has also recognized them since being established in January 2016. Their mission is simple; to provide high-quality services in a timely manner. Their team caters to each project’s specific needs to ensure excellence.

You can call ABQ Sanitation at 505-448-6972 or email them at info@abqsanitation.com for more information on the services they are providing.

