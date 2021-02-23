Need a paint job? Let Mike’s Quality Painting help

If you’re looking around your house and noticed that the paint needs a little work, look no further than Mike’s Quality Painting. They are a locally owned family business specializing in interior, exterior, residential, and commercial paint jobs. Owner Mike Freeman discussed how they could have your home or business looking brand new again.

When Mike Freeman started Mike’s Quality Painting, his vision has always been a painting company committed to quality. One that is organized, operated, and marketed just a little bit differently than other painting companies. Their mission includes:

To enrich the beauty and value of their customer’s homes and businesses through best painting practices

They meet their customer’s needs with integrity and attention to detail

To provide their employees with a safe, positive work environment and continual opportunities for growth

To leave a lasting positive impact on the community

To enjoy the benefits of a job well done

At Mike’s Quality Painting, they use only the best paints for the jobs. They use high-quality products and products that are right for surfaces. Painting is an investment for anyone’s home’s or business’s value. That’s why you need a painting company committed to quality and customer satisfaction – Mike’s Quality Painting. Call them today for an estimate at 505-508-5342. They are located at 3416 Vista Alameda NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113.

