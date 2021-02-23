The Go Red for Women luncheon goes virtual

The Go Red for Women Luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone campaign for the Go Red for Women movement in local communities. This empowering campaign focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness, and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives. Serena Pettes, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing, discussed this year’s luncheon that’s going virtual.

Go Red for Women provides a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation. It’s not just about wearing red; it’s not just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about:

Providing women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health

Building communities that support and provide access to healthy choices

Demanding equal access to healthcare for all women and their families

Increasing women in STEM in upcoming generations

