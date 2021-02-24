Considering switching to solar? SunState Solar can help

You’ve probably seen them popping up everywhere you go – big square panels on top of roofs. They are solar panels, and they are quickly becoming one of the hottest commodities around. Founder and CEO of SunState Solar, Glenn Felty, discussed what solar panels are, how they work, and why they are becoming so popular these days.

SunState Solar is locally owned and operated. They provide 25 years of experience in the solar industry and pride themselves on providing customers with solar energy solutions that will save them money on the electric bill and do their part to help others see the benefits of eco-friendly solutions.

SunState Solar works on residential and commercial properties and provides maintenance and financing options, making sure their customers enjoy the money they will save by switching to solar. It is their mission to provide the highest quality products at an affordable price. You can contact them at 505-225-8502 or visit them at 9600 Tennyson St NE.

