Providing women and young girls self-defense training with Smart Girl Self Defense

Running out of Jackson Wink Academy, Smart Girl Self Defense is a program for young girls and women that helps provide necessary tools and skills for self-defense protection. The skills taught in this program can be applied to many crises. Heather Winkeljohn discussed how this course is providing women with the skills they need to defend themselves.

Smart Girl Self Defense’s idea is based on escaping dangerous physical confrontations and building the importance of listening to your instincts. They discuss psychology and neuroscience that affects the body and mind in the time of stress. Techniques are practical and straightforward, and the idea is to avoid the fight, but fight if you need to. The minimum age to attend the course is 12 years old, and classes are every three months.

Due to the current pandemic, they will be limiting the number of participants. Due to that, space is limited, and there are no refunds. If you want to register for their free 90-minute virtual class on March 5th, head to their website.

Like this: Like Loading...