New Mexico Lottery discusses new second-chance promotion

As we approach the end of the month, the New Mexico Lottery is gearing up to roll out some new promotions. Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing for the New Mexico State Lottery, discussed a new scratcher second-chance promotion that begins March 1st.

The Big Scratchers Second Chance Promotion allows players to enter eligible, non-winning Big Scratchers. There are two games that players can use enter; Royale Riches and Super Triple Red 7-7-7. Each month, starting March 1st through November 30th, four lucky winners will win $500 each, making 36 total winners!

There are two ways to enter. You can enter online through their website and click the “My Rewards” button. This is where you can enter numerous second-chance promotions. You can enter through their app. The New Mexico Lottery offers the NM Lottery Play Again App, available for both iOS and Android, and players can use their smartphone or tablet for a chance to win.

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $880 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 134,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

