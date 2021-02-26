Journalist Ashleigh Banfield discusses new show ‘Banfield’

Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield has reported from the streets of New York City on the morning of September 11, 2001 in the front lines and the front lines of the war on terror. She’s also reported from the courtrooms of America with such high profile cases as the Casey Anthony trial. She now brings her expertise and drive for honest storytelling to NewsNation with her all new show, Banfield. Ashleigh Banfield discusses her new show that is premiering on Monday, March 1st on WGN America.

