Make a delicious Bundt Pan Chicken with Veggies dish for dinner tonight

Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food and Drug shows how to make a delicious bundt pan roasted chick and veggies.
Bundt Pan Chicken with Veggies
Ingredients
- 3-4 lb. whole chicken, gizzards removed
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed and chopped
- 2 lg. carrots, chopped into bite-size pieces
- 1 lb. gold or red potatoes, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 small onion, chopped into similar size pieces to carrots and potatoes
- 1 tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 tbsps. Fresh rosemary, chopped
- 1 lemon sliced
- Canola oil
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 425. Cover the whole on a Bundt pan with aluminum foil.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix the veggies and a little canola oil, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine and pour them into the Bundt pan.
- Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Season the cavity of the chicken liberally with salt and pepper. Stuff the lemon inside the chicken. Rub the entire outside of the chicken with oil and then season with kosher salt and pepper.
- Place the chicken on the Bundt pan so it sits upright on the center of the pan. Place into the oven and bake for 60-75 minutes or until a digital thermometer reads at least 155. Remove from the oven and let rest for at least 10 minutes before carving. Serve with the roasted veggies. Enjoy!
