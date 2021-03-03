Balloons and shopping with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

Join the Hispano Chamber Convention & Tourism Department on the 2nd Saturday of each month from their “Staycation ABQ” Discovery Series. This is helping rebuild the Albuquerque Hospitality & Tourism Industry #OneRoomAtATime.

On March 13th, enjoy a lunch by Jason’s Deli at the Balloon Museum Park. Then after, tour the Balloon Museum and view the “In Their Words: Stories by Women on the Ground and in the Air” exhibit, along other permanent collections. Afterwards, check into the Albuquerque Marriott Pyramid North with a special room rate. Wrap up the day with dinner at El Bruno Restaurant Y Cantina to enjoy tacos and other delicious Mexican classics. Register now by visiting their website.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Convention & Tourism Department also presents their “Daycation Destination” series. For the month of March, participate in the Madrid Shop and Stroll.

Although Madrid still likes to consider itself a ghost town, it represents a unique example of resurrection. In the 1920s and 30s, Madrid was as famous for its Christmas lights as for its coal, and airlines used to reroute traffic during the holidays to show passengers the sight. Coal became important in the 1880s, but when the demand for coal diminished after World War II, long forlorn rows of identical company houses stood empty. By the 1970s, hammers’ sound could be heard throughout the town from renovations to these houses. Today Madrid is a creative community with more than 40 shops and galleries, several restaurants, a spa, and a museum. Madrid is the perfect day trip with events throughout the year! Strolling down our Main Street, you will discover a historic village. Be sure to check out the historic Mine Shaft Tavern “roadhouse” with live music every weekend and the “ghost town” museum. Madrid has been in many movies filmed in the area, it was the town in the movie “Wild Hogs” see “Maggie’s Diner” built for the movie and now a shop.

To register for this event, just head to their website.

Like this: Like Loading...