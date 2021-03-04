KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign continues to help kids during COVID-19

Besides the necessities of food, water, and shelter, a good pair of shoes is something every child deserves and needs. That’s why years ago at KRQE News 13 decided to launch the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic made things difficult for the campaign in 2020. But as we continue to make our way through 2021, KRQE Cares has had to pivot and adjust the way they operate. KRQE Media Group Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush discussed what’s being done and what the community can do to ensure kids in need are getting a quality pair of shoes this year.

After a talk with school principals, KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign moved to a drive-thru method that still allows children to receive a package that will contain socks, dental supplies, a snack, and a book in addition to a voucher for a free pair of shes from the Shoe Dept. Also, KRQE Cares is providing help in bus passes so families can go to Shoe Dept to pick up the shoes.

You can donate now by heading to krqe.com/cares and click on the big red “Donate Now” button. That will take you to KRQE’s nonprofit partner, Assistance League of Albuquerque.

