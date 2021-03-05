Baked Feta Pasta with Smith’s Food and Drug

Chef Jeff Jackson of Smith’s Food and Drug is back to show you how to make a delicious Baked Feta Pasta.
Ingredients
- 2 c. cherry tomatoes
- 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- ½ c. mild green olives halved (optional)
- ½ c. white wine, or sub with chicken broth
- 8 oz. block feta cheese
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1 lb. favorite pasta, cooked, drained and tossed in a little oil
- fresh chopped basil and parmesan cheese for garnish
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 400. In a mixing bowl, toss the tomatoes with 2tbsp. of the olive oil, the salt and pepper, and olives if using. Pour the tomato mixture into the baking dish. Make a spot in the middle of the tomatoes to fit the block of feta cheese in the baking dish.
- Place the cheese in and drizzle the remaining tbsp. of olive oil over the top. Drizzle white wine over the entire dish and place in the oven to bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle the minced garlic over the top. Using a large spoon, mash the cheese and mix it with the roasted tomatoes and olives. Add your cooked pasta and stir to combine.
- Serve garnished with chopped fresh basil and parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
