Rich Ford celebrates 60th anniversary in March

One of New Mexico’s oldest automobile dealerships is celebrating its 60th birthday this March. Rich Ford has been selling new and used vehicles in Albuquerque since 1961 and has earned the ranking of the number one volume Ford dealership in New Mexico for decades. Rich Ford President Dennis Snyder discussed what they’re doing to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

In honor of its 60th birthday, Rich Ford will have special hours of operations during the entire month of March, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm Monday thru Friday, 8:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturdays and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays. “This is a perfect time to check out all the latest Ford cars and trucks at Rich Ford, especially because during the month we like to offer special Anniversary Edition cars and trucks not available any other time or place,” said Snyder. “It’s a great way to show our appreciation to our customers and highlight great Ford vehicles at the same time.”

Rich Ford has over 185 employees, and in 2020 ranked 98th in the nation in new car and truck sales out of more than 3000 Ford dealers. The dealership is located at Lomas and Wyoming NE in Albuquerque, or you can visit their website. To help celebrate the 60th Anniversary, customers could win up to $40,000 with the purchase of any New or Used Vehicle. Call 800-917-6013 for complete details.

