DATA offers a different educational experience for students

If your child is in need of a different experience than what other traditional schools offer, there may be a school for you. The Digital Arts & Technology Academy (DATA) is providing students with educational experiences. It’s helping students gain academic and personal confidence while developing a sense of self-efficacy. Director Lisa Myhre provides more information on DATA.

DATA is a fully accredited, four year, tuition-free academy. Students are able to lear about digital arts and technology from faculty with a high level of expertise; and their small student population and student-to-teacher classroom sizes means their students get individualized attention and assistance from each teacher, all day long. DATA produces graduates that are academically well-rounded, goal-oriented and posses the essential life skills needed to achieve their college and career goals.

